Live
- Delhi: Over 20 cylinders explode at LPG re-filling shops; no casualty
- Modi-Macron hold roadshow, visit heritage sites in Jaipur
- Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech
- US media disputes Trump's claims in victory speech at New Hampshire
- Hyderabad Comic Con 2024: Celebration of comics, creativity & culture
- Hyderabad Public School Honors Harsha Bhogle with Excellence for Sports Commentary & Journalism award
- KLH Student Receives TiHAN IIT Research Grant & Technical Support from Microsoft for His Startup
- KIYG 2023: Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal and Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur win gold medals in shooting
- Yoga teachers from various states special invitees at R-Day parade
- Gujarat boat tragedy: Aide of lakefront maintenance firm partner arrested
Just In
Sheikh Shahjahan undergoing treatment outside Bengal: Minister
Controversies have erupted in West Bengal after a state Cabinet minister claimed on Thursday evening that absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5, is outside the state and undergoing treatment.
Kolkata: Controversies have erupted in West Bengal after a state Cabinet minister claimed on Thursday evening that absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5, is outside the state and undergoing treatment.
However, Minister of State for Correctional Services (Independent Charge), Akhil Giri, did not specify as to where exactly the absconding Trinamool leader had gone for treatment purposes.
Giri was also not able to give any specific answer as to whether Shahjahan will honour the notice of the ED and surrender at the latter’s office by January 29 afternoon.
“The decision to surrender rests entirely with him. I don't have any knowledge about it. If he has any problem, he might seek some more time from the ED. The ED often gives relaxations in such matters,” Giri said.
The state BJP leadership has claimed that the minister’s comments confirm their allegations that the absconding ruling party leader is in safe shelter provided by the state administration.
The ruling dispensation, however, has termed Giri’s comments as his personal views.
“The stand of our party is clear that it will not stand by anyone who is proven guilty in the eyes of law,” said a Trinamool spokesman.
This is not the first time that Akhil Giri has caused embarrassment to his own party through his comments.
Earlier, he had been in the headlines for making derogatory comments concerning the looks of Indian President Draupadi Murmu. Later, he had to apologise publicly following the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.