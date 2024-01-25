Sheikh Shahjahan undergoing treatment outside Bengal: Minister

Kolkata: Controversies have erupted in West Bengal after a state Cabinet minister claimed on Thursday evening that absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5, is outside the state and undergoing treatment.

However, Minister of State for Correctional Services (Independent Charge), Akhil Giri, did not specify as to where exactly the absconding Trinamool leader had gone for treatment purposes.

Giri was also not able to give any specific answer as to whether Shahjahan will honour the notice of the ED and surrender at the latter’s office by January 29 afternoon.

“The decision to surrender rests entirely with him. I don't have any knowledge about it. If he has any problem, he might seek some more time from the ED. The ED often gives relaxations in such matters,” Giri said.

The state BJP leadership has claimed that the minister’s comments confirm their allegations that the absconding ruling party leader is in safe shelter provided by the state administration.

The ruling dispensation, however, has termed Giri’s comments as his personal views.

“The stand of our party is clear that it will not stand by anyone who is proven guilty in the eyes of law,” said a Trinamool spokesman.

This is not the first time that Akhil Giri has caused embarrassment to his own party through his comments.

Earlier, he had been in the headlines for making derogatory comments concerning the looks of Indian President Draupadi Murmu. Later, he had to apologise publicly following the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.