Shekhawat attends mural dedication with Spain’s President

New Delhi: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joined Spanish President Pedro Sanchez for the dedication of a mural created by Spanish artist Suso Manuel Pinto Gracia in Delhi on Wednesday.

“Along with the President of the Government of Spain, Shri. Pedro Sanchez attended the dedication ceremony of a mural painted jointly by a Spanish artist, Susso manual pinto gracia (suso-33) and two young Indian artists, Tarini Sethi and Ishan Bharat, under the Street Art Project at the Lodhi Art District,” posted Shekhawat on the social media platform X.

Originally named Jesus, the Spanish artist came to be famously known as Suso-33, who has developed his work based on graffiti and street art in different fields, including action painting, installation, video art, performance, and set design.

“As we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations as the Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI, our cultural partnership is stronger than ever,” observed the Culture and Tourism Minister in his post.

President Sanchez arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026, a global event focusing on the transformative role of artificial intelligence across industries and governance.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital and discussed ways to expand cooperation across several key sectors. This visit marks his second official trip to India, where the October 28-29, 2024, tour was the first visit by a President of the Government of Spain to India in 18 years.

In his social media message, Shekhawat pointed to the deep civilisational warmth shared by India and Spain, “from the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Spain to the rising demand for the Spanish language in India”.

He further added: “Cultural exchanges through ICCR, vibrant diaspora engagement, literature collaborations like Spain being the Country of Focus at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, and platforms such as Casa de la India in Valladolid continue to strengthen people-to-people ties.”

India and Spain maintain a steady, multifaceted bilateral relationship grounded in diplomatic engagement, growing trade and investment, and people‑to‑people ties, where the joint street‑art dedication attended by Indian and Spanish officials illustrates an active cultural diplomacy.



