Sheohar MLA slams Chirag Paswan for not campaigning for Deepa Manjhi in bypoll

Patna: Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand on Wednesday criticised Chirag Paswan, the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV), for his absence during the Bihar bypoll campaign for Deepa Manjhi, daughter-in-law of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Chetan Anand questioned Chirag Paswan’s commitment to the NDA alliance and accused him of displaying duplicity in his political stance.

Chetan Anand has repeatedly urged Chirag Paswan to clarify whether his party is part of the NDA or not.

Chetan Anand criticised Chirag Paswan's "pick and choose" approach while campaigning for the just-concluded bypolls in the state, suggesting it creates confusion and undermines alliance unity.

Chetan Anand highlighted the absence of Chirag Paswan in Imamganj, where the NDA fielded Deepa Manjhi against Jan Suraaj Party’s Jitendra Paswan.

Despite the NDA's efforts, Jitendra Paswan managed to secure over 37,000 votes, which Chetan Anand believes could have been reduced with Chirag Paswan’s active participation in the poll campaign.

Chetan Anand also uploaded a social media post earlier, questioning Chirag Paswan's motives for not supporting a Dalit candidate from the NDA and implying that this behaviour indicates either a failure to mobilise votes or a potential deal with Opposition forces like the Jan Suraaj Party.

Chetan Anand drew attention to his father’s efforts to save the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, contrasting this loyalty with Chirag Paswan’s alleged neglect of alliance responsibilities.

He emphasised that leaders like him represent a "living community" committed to the coalition's stability.

“Chirag Paswan was selectively campaigning during the bye-elections. His absence in critical areas like Imamganj despite active participation elsewhere is unjustified. He should clear his stand whether he is with the NDA or not,” Anand said.

The recent Bihar Assembly bye-election in Imamganj has sparked significant political discussions, particularly surrounding Chirag Paswan's absence from the campaign trail.

Despite the NDA candidate Deepa Manjhi securing victory, the strong performance of Jitendra Paswan, the Jan Suraaj Party candidate, who garnered 37,103 votes, has raised questions about the shifting loyalties of Paswan voters.

Earlier, Anand Mohan, a former MP, and father of Chetan Anand, also criticised Chirag Paswan for not campaigning for Deepa Manjhi in Imamganj.