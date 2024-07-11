Shimla apples now grow in eastern Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will now grow apples from Shimla as the apple trees from Shimla have been successfully transplanted from the cold and high mountains to the plain region.



This effort was spearheaded by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Belipar, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Three years ago, in 2021, the Centre introduced some apple varieties from Himachal and planted them locally. By 2023, these trees began bearing fruit.

Dharmendra Singh, a progressive farmer from Unola village in Pipraich, the Chief Minister's home district, planted 50 apple saplings from Himachal Pradesh in 2022. This year, his trees also bore fruit. This achievement motivated him to establish a one-acre apple orchard this year.

In 2022, Dharmendra Singh planted 50 apple saplings of the Anna and Harman 99 varieties from Himachal. This year, they have borne fruit.

When asked about his interest in apple farming, he explained: "I am passionate about trying new things. During Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure, there has been a significant focus on agriculture. Fixed grants are readily available transparently, and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra provides necessary advice. These factors motivated me to start apple farming. Now, I plan to expand. I've ordered more plants and am waiting for them to be planted from Himachal Pradesh."

According to S.P. Singh, Senior Scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Belipar Gorakhpur, in January 2021, three apple varieties - Anna, Harman-99, and Dorset Golden - were brought from Himachal Pradesh and planted at the Centre.

They began bearing fruit after two years. These varieties are well-suited to Purvanchal's agro-climatic conditions.

The ideal time for planting is between November and February, with January to February being the most favourable months for planting saplings, he said.

Saplings should be planted in rows, maintaining a distance of 10 to 12 feet between each plant. This method allows for approximately 400 saplings per acre.

Eighty per cent of the plants begin bearing fruit within three to four years of planting and reach full fruiting maturity in six years. This makes apple cultivation suitable for short-term gardening.