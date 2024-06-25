Shinde directs strict action against hoarding, bogus seed companies

Live
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the authorities to take stern action against hoarding as well as bogus seed companies.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the authorities to take stern action against hoarding as well as bogus seed companies.
CM Shinde during the meeting also stressed that the farmers should get seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural items as per their requirements in a timely manner.
At a meeting here, the Maharashtra Chief Minister also directed the district administration to complete the distribution of financial aid to farmers and the citizens affected by the natural calamities by June 30.
He also asked the regional officers to immediately implement decisions taken by the farmers.
Shinde said the district administration should pay special attention to tehsils and districts where the rainfall is less than 25 per cent.
Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde said that the department has made a comprehensive plan to ensure that the farmers do not face shortages of seeds, fertilisers etc., during the Kharif season.
However, in case of hoarding, the farmers should make a complaint through WhatsApp on 9822446655.
This year, the expected area under Kharif cultivation is 142.38 lakh hectares, including 40.20 lakh hectares under cotton, 50.86 lakh hectares under soyabean, 15.30 lakh hectares under rice, 9.80 lakh hectares under maize, 17.73 lakh under pulses.
About 24.91 lakh quintal seeds are available in the state while a stock of 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 25,000 metric tonnes of DAP have been kept ready.