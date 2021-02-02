X
Shiv Sena slams government, says Centre should speak to farmers properly

Highlights

Slamming the Centre, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Centre should talk to the farmers in a proper manner to resolve the ongoing protests.

Slamming the Centre, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Centre should talk to the farmers in a proper manner to resolve the ongoing protests. His remarks came after a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders including him and party MP Arvind Sawant met Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur border today.

"We spoke to Tikait sahib, gave our message and expressed solidarity. The government should speak to farmers in a proper way. Ego would not help run the country," Raut told ANI at the Ghazipur border on Tuesday. Earlier today, Tikait stated that they will travel to different parts of the country to create awareness against the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 69. Internet services have been also suspended in the area.

