Shiv Sena workers beat up youth for making comments against Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena party workers allegedly attacked and shaved off the head of an individual for making a statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The individual named Rahul Tiwary has filed a complaint at the Wadala Truck Terminal police station alleging that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for having made statements against Thackeray through his Facebook account.

The victim had allegedly made remarks against Thackeray over his statement on the protests held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier this month.

A complaint regarding the same was filed with the police on Monday.

The police have sent a notice to both the parties in connection with the matter.

Further details are awaited.

