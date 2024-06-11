Shivraj Chouhan takes charge as Union Agriculture Minister, vows to work for farmers' welfare

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge as Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Tuesday.



Union Minister Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to double the income of farmers and the government will take every possible step for the welfare of farmers.

Chouhan pointed out that the first file signed by the Prime Minister after taking charge on Monday was to release the instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojna to benefit 9.3 crore farmers.

He asserted that Prime Minister Modi is a visionary leader and called upon the officials to work on a roadmap for achieving goals set up in the manifesto. He said improving upon the lives of 'Annadatas' should be the mission of the ministry.

The Union Minister also said that the NDA government has been committed to farmers' welfare for the past 10 years and his ministry will continue to work to achieve the goals.

After taking over the charge, Union Minister Chouhan visited various offices in the ministry and interacted with staff at various levels. He exhorted them to work as a team to achieve the government's vision for the welfare of farmers and work in cooperation with each other.

He also visited the Krishi Integrated Command and Control Centre in the ministry and saw facilities to review the agriculture scenario within the country including crop production and drought preparedness.

Later, he held a meeting of senior officials of the ministry and underscored the need for transparency in the ministry's functioning. He also handed the government manifesto for the welfare of farmers and rural development and called upon everyone to work towards its fulfilment.

Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary also assumed charge as Ministers of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. They were welcomed by Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials of the ministry.