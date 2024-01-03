Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former MP Chief Minister, Renames New Home 'Mama ka Ghar' In Symbolic Gesture

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, fondly recognized as "Mama" among his supporters, has chosen to name his new residence 'Mama ka Ghar,' translating to "Maternal Uncle's Home." This endearing moniker reflects the deep emotional connection Chouhan shares with the people of Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing a familial bond with his supporters.

Despite relinquishing the top post in the state and passing the leadership to Mohan Yadav, Chouhan's influence remains strong, and he continues to be regarded as a caring and protective figure, akin to a brother and uncle. The symbolism behind naming his residence 'Mama ka Ghar' is a testament to the enduring relationship he maintains with his supporters, portraying a sense of familiarity and accessibility.

In a message shared on a platform denoted as 'X,' Chouhan conveyed, "The address has changed, but 'Mama's house' is still Mama's house. I will remain connected to you like a brother and uncle. The doors of my house will always be open for you." This statement reflects his commitment to maintaining an open-door policy and a continuous connection with the people who affectionately refer to him as "mama."

Chouhan's decision to address himself as "mama" even after stepping down from the Chief Minister's chair exemplifies his dedication to the people. His victory in the Assembly elections of 2023, where he defeated his Congress rival by a significant margin, solidified his popularity. Despite the change in leadership with Mohan Yadav taking over as Chief Minister, Chouhan, in his updated social media bio, described himself as 'bhai aur mama' (brother and maternal uncle), highlighting the significance of these familial roles.

Chouhan's appeal and connection with the people stem from various factors, including women-centric schemes, alignment with Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, and strategic planning attributed to Home Minister Amit Shah. This unique blend of leadership qualities is credited with helping the BJP secure a significant victory in Madhya Pradesh, overcoming any potential anti-incumbency sentiments.