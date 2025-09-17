Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants 75 saplings to mark PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted 75 saplings at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Through the campaign ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’, the Prime Minister inspired the planting of crores of trees across the country. In this spirit, it was decided that on the occasion of his birthday, saplings would be planted at ICAR, which has always been a core of growth for Indian agriculture.”

Extending his greetings to the Prime Minister, the minister observed how he has dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

“Under his leadership, India’s prestige has risen multi-fold across the globe and the world’s outlook towards our country has undergone a transformative change,” he told IANS.

With his continuous action as the guiding principle, PM Modi is today the architect of modern India, he added.

He said the Prime Minister has positioned India as a symbol of global brotherhood and is giving shape to the ancient Indian ideal of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ -- the world is one family.

The Agriculture Minister pointed out that the environment has always been a subject close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plantation drive, initiated by ICAR, will subsequently witness trees being planted across 113 locations -- including the institute’s own campuses elsewhere, as well as at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

Additionally, efforts will also be made to motivate people in other parts of the country to take part in this drive.

The Union Minister also said that on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, several events are being organised across the country.

It includes blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and rejuvenation of hospitals, among several other campaigns.



