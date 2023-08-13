Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects

A village in Rohtak district of Haryana became the site of a horrifying incident where a student in the tenth grade was abducted on her way to school and subjected to a gang-rape. As per the report filed by the survivor's father, the accused individuals, Sahil (23) and Vikrant (21), who were known to the girl, along with an accomplice, forcibly took her in a car while she was en route to school. The three men then sexually assaulted her in the moving vehicle and subsequently at a hotel where one of them violated her again. While Sahil and Vicky have been apprehended, the third perpetrator remains at large.



Following the complaint, law enforcement has also arrested the hotel owner, identified as Samit (32), for providing accommodations to three men accompanied by a minor in a school uniform. The survivor's father expressed his concern over the fact that his daughter was in school attire when taken to the hotel, which should have raised suspicions among the hotel staff.

The accused fled after committing the crime, and the hotel staff assisted the survivor in contacting her family and directed her to a nearby police checkpoint. The incident was then reported to the authorities. The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak, with her medical examination confirming sexual assault.

The three men have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The survivor's family has alleged that a local politician shielded the third suspect from arrest, although the police have refuted these claims.

A child welfare committee visited the survivor at the hospital and provided counseling. The police did not communicate the incident to the committee, who learned about it through the media. The girl's family conveyed concerns about the negligence of doctors at a civil hospital, leading to her transfer to a private facility. Her condition remains unstable, as stated by the survivor's father.