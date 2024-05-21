Shopping, banking facilities soon at Namo Bharat stations

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation said on Monday that the Namo Bharat train commuters will soon get facilities like shopping, restaurants and banking at the stations.

According to a statement, these facilities will be available at the commercial spaces within the premises of the stations near the entry and exit areas, enhancing passenger convenience, it said.

Recently, Namo Bharat trains achieved the milestone of carrying one million passengers to their destinations. In light of the increasing number of passengers each day, the availability of these facilities within the premises of the stations will further enhance passenger convenience, the statement said.

The NCRTC said the commuters of the corridor will soon enjoy amenities such as shopping, dining at restaurants, food outlets and banking services in addition to fast and comfortable travel on the Namo Bharat trains.

The NCRTC has invited bids for commercial spaces at stations on the operated section of the corridor to provide these amenities. In the first phase, bids have been invited for spaces at Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai stations.

The last date for bid submission is June 4. Bid documents can be viewed on the NCRTC website, it stated. Currently, the Namo Bharat train services operate at eight stations along the 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North.