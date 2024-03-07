SI exam paper leak case: Raj DSP’s son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors held

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested the son of one of its officers in the SI exam paper leak case.

Nagaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omprakash Godara’s son is among the 14 trainee sub-inspectors who have been arrested in the SI exam paper leak case, ADGP (SOG) V.K. Singh told IANS on Wednesday.

“Yes, it is confirmed that Nagaur DSP’s son is one among the arrested.

“Those 14 trainee sub-inspectors were taken for medical test on Wednesday and shall soon be produced in court,” he added.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police on Tuesday arrested 14 trainee sub-inspectors who were detained on Monday in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam scam.

The Police officials said that the arrested trainee Sub-Inspector, Karanpal Godara secured 22nd rank and his father has been on leave since the day of his son’s arrest.

Special Operation Group (SOG) has revealed that the paper of Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam-2021 was leaked from Ravindra Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School, Shanti Nagar Hasanpura, Jaipur.

A member of the paper leak gang was already hiding in the school room where the papers were to be kept. As soon as the room was sealed after placing the papers, the gang member took out the papers from the packet, clicked their photo and sent it to the gang leader, said ADGP (SOG) V.K. Singh.

The role of the school principal, Rajesh Khandelwal, has also come to light in the SOG investigation.

Paper leak kingpins were in contact with Rajesh Khandelwal for the last few years. He allegedly led the paper mafia hide inside the room where the question papers were stored, said ADGP Singh.