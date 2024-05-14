Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
SIA raids 11 locations in Kashmir in connection with non-local’s murder
The state investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Tuesday carried out multiple raids in South Kashmir in connection with the murder of a non-local person.
Srinagar: The state investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Tuesday carried out multiple raids in South Kashmir in connection with the murder of a non-local person.
Officials said that the SIA carried out searches at 11 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in a case related to the killing of a non-local.
Raja Sah, a non-local street vendor was killed on April 17 in Jablipora village of Bijbehara tehsil in Anantnag district.
“SIA is trying to ascertain a larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing. During searches various articles, including mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized, which shall be forensically examined and analysed during investigation in the case,” SIA statement said.