Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, seeks special attention for Karnataka in upcoming Budget

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought special attention for the state and Bengaluru city in the upcoming Budget.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state of Karnataka is one of the major contributors to the tax revenues of the country.

“I request you to consider the issues we have raised and pay special attention to the state and Bengaluru city in the forthcoming Union Budget,” the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that Bengaluru city is growing fast and also attracts a lot of migration of workforce from all over the country.

“The growing city needs investments and the state government has been designing and implementing ambitious plans. We requested the Prime Minister’s kind intervention in supporting the city for its Metro Rail project, the Peripheral Ring Road project and a number of other initiatives,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah also raised three major issues relating to water resources, Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir, a grant of Rs 3,000 crores for the Upper Bhadra Project as promised in the Union Budget of 2023-24 and clearance of the Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Project.

“We also request you to direct the concerned in the Ministries of Water Resources and Environment and Forests to look into these issues. The issue of Mekedatu deserves your personal intervention,” the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister.

He said that the 15th Finance Commission report was unfair to Karnataka and the state lost its share in the devolution of taxes to the extent of 1 per cent, which has resulted in a loss of Rs 1,80,000 crores over the period of five years.

“The Central government should at least consider honouring the recommendation of the Commission for state-specific grants of Rs 11,495 crores,” the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister during the meeting.

He said that the Kalyana Karnataka Region of the state deserves special focus and also made a request for a special package for the region to supplement and support the annual allocation of Rs 5,000 crores that the state government provides.

The Chief Minister also congratulated PM Modi for becoming the Prime Minister for the third term and expressed good wishes for a successful stint in the service of the great nation.