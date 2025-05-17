Sign of mental bankruptcy to divide military by caste: BJP’s Praveen

New Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday lashed out at SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his controversial remarks referring to the caste identities of senior Defence officials.

Calling the statement “deeply unfortunate” and “a sign of mental bankruptcy,” Khandelwal demanded a public apology, accusing Yadav of attempting to divide India’s armed forces along caste and religious lines.

“His statement is extremely unfortunate. Are we now trying to divide our military by caste? He clearly lacks any understanding of our Defence forces. This is nothing short of mental bankruptcy,” Khandelwal said in a strongly worded statement.