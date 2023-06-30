Signs of Violence and Arson: Charred Vehicles Abandoned Near Bhangar II BDO's Office

The vicinity near the BDO's office in Bhangar II, located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, bears witness to the aftermath of a violent incident that occurred two weeks ago. Sixteen vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, pick-up vans, small trucks, and private cars, lay abandoned, charred, and vandalized. The ground adjacent to the office, known as Bijoyganj Bazarer Math (Bijoyganj market ground), showcases shops that have been ransacked and gutted, adding to the scene of destruction.



This area, encompassing Bhangar I and Bhangar II blocks, which house 19 Panchayats in total, became a battleground for violent clashes between members of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) during the nomination filing process. The clashes resulted in three fatalities, with several individuals being shot and numerous others sustaining injuries. Although the nomination process has concluded, and central security forces are currently stationed in the area, the tension remains palpable, even if the protests have temporarily subsided.

The history of panchayat elections in West Bengal has been marked by violence, and while clashes continue to be reported from various districts, the recent violence in Bhangar stands out as particularly noteworthy. In Bhangar, the conflict revolves around two factions of Muslims: one associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the other composed of dissatisfied individuals who switched allegiance to the two-year-old Indian Secular Front (ISF), founded by a member of the influential Siddiqui family of Furfura Sharif, a prominent shrine in the state. Naushad Siddiqui, a member of this family, won the Bhangar assembly seat in 2021, which has a significant Muslim population.

Meanwhile, the South 24 Parganas district, encompassing 29 blocks, includes two blocks that fall within the Bhangar assembly constituency. According to the final report from the state election commission (SEC), there are a total of 6,383 panchayat seats in the district. While the TMC has fielded candidates for all the seats, the BJP has fielded 2,951 candidates, and the CPI(M) is contesting 2,772 seats.