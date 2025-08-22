Sikkim University expels M.Com student for derogatory remarks against Nepali language

Gangtok: Sikkim University has cancelled the admission of a first-semester M.Com student from Uttar Pradesh after he was found guilty of making derogatory and indecent remarks against the Nepali language and community in an official departmental WhatsApp group, officials said on Friday.

The student, identified as Raj Shekhar Yadav, had allegedly posted objectionable comments between August 14 and 16 in the WhatsApp group of the Department of Commerce.

His remarks not only insulted the Nepali language but also questioned the observance of Independence Day, triggering widespread outrage across the campus.

Following a formal complaint, the university’s Disciplinary Committee investigated the matter and concluded that Yadav’s conduct was in clear violation of the institution’s code of conduct.

In its order issued on Thursday, the university said that the committee had found his behaviour divisive and damaging to communal harmony on the campus.

The controversy had escalated earlier this week after the Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) condemned Yadav’s remarks, describing them as “deeply insulting” and “unacceptable in a pluralistic academic environment".

The association had also demanded stringent action, stressing that the integrity of the university could not be compromised by hate speech. The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of the police.

Authorities confirmed that Yadav’s statements had been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which deals with acts intended to promote enmity or hatred between communities.

Registrar (In-charge) Laxuman Sharma, in the university’s order, said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Avinash Khare had exercised his powers under Statute 29 (4) of the Sikkim University Act and Ordinance OC-12 to cancel Yadav’s provisional admission with immediate effect.

“The university has a zero-tolerance policy towards hate speech and divisive conduct. Such behaviour goes against the ethos of academic discipline and cultural respect that the institution upholds,” Sharma said.

The disciplinary action has been widely welcomed by student groups and faculty members, who said it sends out a strong message against intolerance.

SUSA, in its statement, urged students to maintain harmony and mutual respect, calling the decision “a necessary step to preserve the dignity of Sikkim University".



