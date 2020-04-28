SIMATS provides safety face hoods to CISF personnel

Chennai: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) provided more than 5,000 safety face hoods as personal protective equipment to CISF at Chennai airport and various other airports across the country.

Crisis situation brings out the creative best in a human being. Researchers and scientists at Saveetha Medical College have innovated and designed a cost effective safety face hood, which provides effective protection from droplets infection.

Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences explained the design of the hood, and disclosed that the hood was primarily developed to protect the health care staff at Saveetha hospitals from covid 19 infection.

During his visit to Saveetha hospital, Mr Vinay Kalra, DIG CISF Arakkonam immediately saw the benefits of the safety face hood to protect the CISF personnel at the airports and requested Saveetha Medical College to supply the hoods.