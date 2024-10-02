Situation stable, but not normal: Army Chief

New Delhi: The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is stable but not normal and remains sensitive, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday amid the dragging standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in the region.

Though a "positive signalling" is coming out from the diplomatic talks between the two sides, the execution of any plan depends on the military commanders on the ground, he said. In the entire gamut, the "trust" has become the "biggest casualty", Gen Dwivedi said at a curtain raiser event on Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

"The situation is stable, but it is not normal and it's sensitive. If that be the case what are we wanting. We are wanting that the situation that was there pre April 2020 should be restored," he added.

The military standoff between the two sides began in early May of 2020. The full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points. "Till the time the situation is not restored, as far as we are concerned, the situation will remain sensitive, and we are fully operationally prepared to face any kind of a contingency," the Army Chief said.

He listed several pending issues such as troops on ground, buffer zones along the LAC and resumption of patrolling by troops as planned. Gen Dwivedi also briefly touched upon the Indian military's overall approach towards China. "As far as China is concerned, it has been intriguing our minds for quite some time. And I have been saying that with China, you have to compete, you have to cooperate, you have to coexist, you have to confront and contest," he said. India and China held two rounds of diplomatic talks in July and August with an aim to find early resolution of outstanding issues in their standoff on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

"The positive signalling is coming from the diplomatic side, but what we need to understand (is that) the diplomatic side gives options and possibilities," Gen Dwivedi said. "But when it comes to the execution on ground, when it relates to ground per se; it is dependent on the military commanders on both sides to take those decisions," he said, responding to a question.