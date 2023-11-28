  • Menu
Six children sustain injuries in bomb explosion in Begusarai

Patna: Six children were injured after a bomb kept in an abandoned house exploded in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Nitish Kumar, Sintu Kumar, Bhulli Kumari, Ankush Kumar, Swati Kumari and one more child whose identity could not be ascertained.

They were playing on the road when their ball went inside an abandoned house belonging to Baijnath Singh.

“They went inside and found a box. One of the boys banged the box against the wall, leading to an explosion. All six children sustained injuries in the blast. Four of them have major injuries while two have minor injuries. They were initially admitted to a private hospital from where they were referred to Sadar Hospital, Begusarai for treatment. They are out of danger,” said Yogendra Kumar, SP of Begusarai.

“We have called the bomb, squad, dog squad and FSL team for the probe. We are also investigating who placed the bomb in the house,” he said.

