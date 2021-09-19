Six-day Annual National Conclave begins on Sept 23

MIT School of Government hosted a virtual press conference announced its 11th edition of flagship six-day Annual National conclave, Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS), Indian Student Parliament). BCS will be inaugurated by S Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Government of India, followed by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

The conclave will start from 23rd September and the closing ceremony will take place on 28th September 2021, with Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India and Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly & Former CM, Maharashtra giving the valedictory speeches.

High Dignitaries like Ramesh Bias, Governor of Jharkhand, Dharmedra Pradhan, minister for education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Government of India and Dr M Veerappa Moily, Former Minister for petroleum and natural gas, law and justice, Government of India and Chief Minister, Karnataka will also be addressing various sessions over the period of six days. In its 11th year, BCS, which is the country's largest platform that encourages and empowers youth of the country to participate actively in politics, will be held virtually for the first time to make it accessible to youth from all parts of the country.

Through the last decade, BCS has been inspiring the youth of the country to raise their voice, get a better understanding of politics and engage with the most sought-after political and thought leaders through this unique platform. The last 10 annual conclaves witnessed the participation of 80,000 + politically and socially inclined students from 450 universities from various states of India, and other countries. Over 500 eminent political leaders, thinkers, business leaders, and youth icons of national and international eminence from all spectrums of ideologies, have engaged them in absorbing and thought provoking sessions.

The 11th BCS (Indian Student Parliament) will be inaugurated on 23rd September 2021 at 11:00 am. Nearly 20,000 student leaders from all states of India will participate. The conclave will also conduct two youth to youth connect programmes to enable students lead the discourse on most pressing topics around nation building.