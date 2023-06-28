Six dead 18 injured in Tripura Rath Yatra accident

Agartala: The ISCKON rath yatra in Triupara’s Unakoti district led to tragic situation when the chariot came in contact with an overhead high voltage electric wire and caught fire in which at least six people were killed and over 18 were injured.



According to the police, the incident took place during the "Ulto Rath" procession, which is the 'return' journey of the Hindu god Jagannath and his two siblings after the annual Rath Yatra festival. The chariot was made of iron and was heavily decorated. When it came into contact with an overhead electric wire, it caused a surge of electricity, killing six on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where many of them are said to be in critical condition. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine how the chariot came into contact with an electric wire.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths and announce on social media that he was on his way to Kumarghat from Agartala to take stock of the situation.

In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," Saha wrote.