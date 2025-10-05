Six held for clash during idol immersion

Cuttack: Sixpersons, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Khillari, were injured after a clash broke out between two groups during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Cuttack in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place near Hatipokhari in Daraghabazar area around 2 am, when the procession was heading to Debigara on the banks of Kathajodi river, playing loud music, to which the locals objected.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said six persons have been arrested in connection with the violence. “Those arrested were involved in stone pelting and were identified through CCTV footage,” he said.

Locals objected to high-decibel music being played in the procession, leading to a confrontation. It soon escalated with both groups hurling stones and glass bottles at each other, prompting the police to baton charge the crowd to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Fresh tension flared up when another procession reached the area. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were called in to tackle the situation, and the immersion processions resumed around 6 am amid heavy security. Vehicles with a total of 50 idols of various community Durga Pujas in the city remained stuck because of the incident for about four hours. Singh said 120 idols of Goddess Durga were immersed by 10 am.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is in charge of the Home department, is monitoring the situation from Delhi, officials said.

DGP Y B Khurania chaired a meeting with senior police officers and reviewed the situation. Khilari, who was injured in the clashes, is stated to be stable, officials said. One person with critical injuries was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. .

Condemning the incident, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said the police appeared “completely helpless” in controlling the situation. “The pressure on the police under the BJP government is disrupting law and order in the State,” he alleged.

“Such an unpleasant situation in Cuttack, the city of brotherhood, is quite alarming.

The incident of throwing stones and bottles during the Bhasani (immersion) points to a major sensitive aspect,” he said, noting that in a “peaceful State” like Odisha, this atmosphere of unrest is never acceptable. Patnaik urged the people to maintain cordiality and goodwill. “Let peace and friendship prevail in society,” he said.