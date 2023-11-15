Six injured in LPG cylinder blast in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna: Six persons were injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Khairvi village under the Banthaha police station when a woman, named Sangeeta Devi, switched on the gas stove to make tea. As the pipe was leaking it soon caught fire.

The police said that the fire spread quickly in the house followed by an explosion of the LPG cylinder.

Six members of the family, including Sangeeta Devi, sustained burn injuries. They were admitted to the Sadar hospital in Sitamarhi with 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries.

Following the incident, a team headed by Prashant Kumar, the SDPO of Sadar range rushed to the spot and investigated the incident. He also took the statements of the victim. Further investigation is underway.