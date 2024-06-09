Six Naxalites With Rs 38 Lakh Bounty Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Six Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district two days ago were high-ranking cadres with a total bounty of Rs 38 lakh, according to police.

This operation is the largest by security forces against the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 6, a key Naxalite unit, the police said on Saturday.

The encounter has instilled fear among Naxalites in the East Bastar division, a major stronghold, police reported.

The clash occurred near Gobel and Thulthuli villages under the Orcha police station on Friday. Initial reports claimed seven Naxalites were killed, but this was later revised to six, including three women.

The deceased were members of the PLGA military company no. 6 and the East Bastar division of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), a police official confirmed.

The operation, involving multiple security teams, was launched late on June 6 on the borders of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada, and Bastar districts based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P stated in a press conference on Saturday.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard, the 45th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the 95th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) participated in the operation, he added.

Around 3 pm on Friday, Naxalites opened fire on security forces in the forest near Bhatbeda-Battekal and Chhotetondebeda villages. After prolonged cross-firing, the Naxalites fled into the dense forest, using the terrain for cover, the IG said.

During a subsequent search, security forces recovered the bodies of six Naxalites in uniform, along with two .303 rifles, one .315 bore rifle, ten BGL shells, one SLR magazine, a cooker bomb, five bags, a large cache of explosives, medicines, and daily use items, Sundarraj reported.

Bloodstains at the scene suggested additional Naxalites were likely killed or injured, he noted.

Four of the deceased were identified as Masiya alias Mesiya Mandavi, Ramesh Korram, Sanni alias Sundari, and Sajanti Poyam, each carrying an Rs 8 lakh bounty. The other two were Jailal Salaam, with a Rs 5 lakh bounty, and Janani alias Janni, with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, the IG detailed.

Three security personnel, Assistant Sub Inspector Kachru Ram Korram, and constables Manglu Ram Kumeti and Bharat Singh Dharal, were injured in the encounter and were airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment. Their conditions are reported to be stable, the official said.

This operation is the largest attack on PLGA company no. 6, Bayanar area committee, and Aamdai area committee of the Naxalites, creating a climate of fear among Naxalites in the East Bastar division, Sundarraj emphasized.

In the aftermath, Naxalite leaders in the border areas of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada, and Bastar districts are reportedly blaming villagers and lower cadres, he added.

The primary objective is to protect residents in remote, forested areas of the Bastar division from Maoist influence, promoting development and peace, said Bastar and Dantewada Superintendents of Police Shalabh Sinha and Gaurav Rai during the press conference.

The SPs urged Naxalites to renounce violence and integrate into the mainstream.

This year, 123 Naxalites have been killed, and 136 firearms recovered in 71 encounters in the Bastar division, comprising Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts, police stated. Additionally, 339 Naxalites have surrendered in the division.