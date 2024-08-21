Live
- Gukesh holds Liren, Pragg draws with Abdusattorov
- T20 World Cup: New York's notorious drop-in pitches gets six 'satisfactory' ratings
- Study proposes new obesity treatment with brain electrical stimulation
- From chalkboards to keyboards
- Ikea’s same-day delivery on pilot mode in Hyd
- Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao Unveils Pillala Marri Tree for Public Access, Announces Rs 5 Cr, for Toursim development in Mahabubnagar
- Tatas’ iPhone unit to begin production soon
- India clocks 26% jump in Q1 FDI inflows
- Mkts end on positive note
- The Rise of Female Entrepreneurs in Tech: Transforming the Digital Age
Just In
Six-year-old boy killed by leopard
Kotdwar: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, officials said on Tuesday.Aditya was...
Kotdwar: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, officials said on Tuesday.
Aditya was playing in the courtyard of his maternal grandparents’ home in Kota village of Rikhnikhal block at 7.30 pm on Monday when the leopard pounced on him, caught him in his jaws and ran into the forest, Garhwal DFO Swapnil Anirudh said. His mother and grandmother, sitting nearby, screamed for help.
The locals gathered and started searching for the child. His half-eaten body was recovered hours later at around 1.30 am from the forest nearly one kilometre away from the spot where the child was assaulted by the leopard, Anirudh said.
Eight cameras have been installed in the area to trace the leopard, he said.
Four cages are being put up to trap the leopard and a team of forest personnel armed with tranquilizer guns is being deployed in the area, the DFO said.