SKCG working on museum to preserve rich legacy

Berhampur: The 125-year-old SKCG Autonomous College in Paralakhemundi, with its rich history, is working on a proposal for a museum.

“We have many antique pieces. However, like many educational institutions, its vast legacy remains largely scattered, leaving its rich past underappreciated by students, faculty, alumni and the broader community. In this context, the establishment of a museum at SKCG College is not only an opportunity to preserve and celebrate its history, but also a pressing necessity for the institution’s continued cultural and educational vibrancy,” said Jeetendranath Patnaik, principal of SKCG.

While the college’s history is a rich tapestry woven with significant events and influential individuals, much of this narrative remains hidden in archives or scattered across campus, he said.

“The antiques in SKCG we are having right now are some old wall clocks, chairs, tables, almirahs, rare oil paintings of Maharaja Padmanav Gajapati, Maharaja Goura Chandra Gajapati and Maharaja Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati. We have lost many things. There are also some old collections of Shyam Sundar Rajguru, Bhaktakabi Gopal Krushna Patnaik, Padma Shri Satya Narayan Rajguru. There are writings of many luminaries. We are having some old photographs. Every single piece can be restored and kept in the museum,” the principal said.

One of the functions of a museum is its ability to foster a sense of pride and unity. A museum at SKCG College would offer students and faculty a unique opportunity to explore the history of their institution and reflect on its enduring contributions to the community. For researchers, the museum would serve as a treasure trove of primary sources.

Since its inception, SKCG College has played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of the region, producing generations of alumni who have contributed to various fields of knowledge and service. Yet, many of the stories, achievements and milestones that have shaped the college remain scattered across different places, from dusty old documents to memories shared by alumni. Without a dedicated space to house these artifacts, these pieces of history risk being lost to time, the principal said.

“The State government announced Rs 1 crore funding in a year or so. The Odisha government project would be taken up by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Odisha Chapter and also by the State Archaeological department. They will help us in preparing the detailed project report (DPR),” said Jeetendranath Patnaik.

The SKCG is more than just an academic institution. It is a living testament to the evolution of higher education and the values that have shaped its mission over time. The SKCG has played an integral role in shaping the intellectual and cultural fabric of its community and beyond.

In creating this museum, SKCG College would not only preserve its heritage but also reaffirm its commitment to fostering intellectual curiosity, civic responsibility and a deeper understanding of the power of education.

The museum would serve as a repository for the institution’s legacy and an active participant in the intellectual life of the college, providing a space where past and present can intersect. As the institution continues to evolve, this museum would ensure that the stories of those who helped shape its history are never lost to time.