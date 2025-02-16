Skydiving festival kicks off in Jamshedpur, highlights Jharkhand’s tourism potential

Jharkhand has taken a major leap in adventure tourism with the launch of its first-ever Skydiving Festival in Jamshedpur. The eight-day event, organised by the state government, aims to showcase the immense tourism potential of the region and attract thrill-seekers from across the country.

The festival was officially inaugurated at Sonari Airport on Sunday by the state's Urban Development and Tourism Minister, Sudivya Kumar Sonu. Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the government’s commitment to positioning Jharkhand as a key destination for adventure tourism.

The opening day witnessed overwhelming participation, with adventure enthusiasts eagerly signing up for tandem skydives. The festival, which runs until February 23, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the adrenaline rush of free-fall from 10,000 feet.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said, "This initiative marks a significant step towards making Jharkhand a hub for adventure tourism. It will introduce people to an exhilarating new way of exploring the state’s natural beauty while boosting local tourism."

He further added that similar events would be organised in other parts of the state to further promote tourism.

Highlighting the broader vision for Jharkhand’s tourism sector, Minister Sonu revealed plans to introduce mining tourism, where visitors will get the chance to explore operational and historical mines across the state. This initiative is aimed at diversifying tourism offerings and providing visitors with unique experiences tied to Jharkhand’s industrial and natural heritage.

The Skydiving Festival is being organised in collaboration with a professional skydiving company known for its expertise in adventure sports. Participants will take the plunge under the guidance of trained instructors, ensuring a safe and thrilling experience.

The minimum age to participate is 16 years, and so far, more than 50 individuals have registered. Bookings, which cost Rs 28,000 for a single jump, can be made through the official website.