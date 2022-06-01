Smriti Irani Fires Questions To Kejriwal On Satyendar Jain's Arrest

New Delhi: Questioning Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal's stance over the arrest of Satyendar Jain, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party supremo has given himself the stature of a judge by giving clean chit to Delhi's health minister.

Jain was arrested on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani lashed out at Kejriwal and put forth several questions on the matter and subsequently demanded a response from him for the same. Irani asked that for how long will the AAP leader Kejriwal protect Desh K Gaddar (Traitor to the Country) Jain.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal proclaimed that the case by ED against his minister is "completely fake and politically motivated". Kejriwal asserted that his government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are "hardcore honest".

"Yesterday, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, the supremo of the AAP, in a press interface gave Satyendar Jain a clean chit. He presumed the role of a judge and in the court of public opinion, absolved Satyendra Jain of all crimes. Hence today, I besiege Mr. Kejriwal to answer a few questions," Irani said.

Naming the four shell companies, Irani questioned Kejriwal if he can deny the allegations levelled against the Delhi's health minister which involves money laundering of Rs. 16. 39 crores from the Financial Year 2010 to 2016.

Stating one of the orders of the Division Bench Delhi High Court in 2019, Irani said that it confirmed that Jain committed money laundering. She questioned Delhi C.M if he can refuse that Satyendar Jain had given ₹16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members, through 56 shell companies, with the help of hawala operators and committed money laundering in the said period.

"Was it not true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax had stated that Satyendar Jain himself was the rightful owner of Rs 16.39 crore black money?" Irani questioned while addressing a press conference at BJP's headquarters here in New Delhi.

The BJP leader said that the four shell companies, namely Indo Metallic Impex Pvt Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Prayas Info Solution Pvt Ltd, and Mangalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd, are controlled by Jain and his wife.

"Is it true that through this black money Satyendar Jain took ownership of 200 bighas of land in many areas of Delhi to his advantage? …. Is it true that Satyendar Jain is the main accused in a chargesheet filed (today) under the Prevention of Corruption Act?" the union minister questioned.

Jain has been sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9. He was arrested based on an FIR filed by CBI against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.