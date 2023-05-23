Live
Smriti Irani Took A dig At Rahul Gandhi From Sending Him Amethi To Wayanad As MP
Smriti Irani, a Union minister, poked fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram by claiming it was her good fortune to have sent Gandhi from Amethi to Wayanad. She remarked the situation of tge location as when he served as the MP for Amethi, 80% of the population lacked access to electricity, and there was no indoor stadium, Kendriya Vidyalaya, fire station, medical college, or sainik school. After he was expelled from there, all of these issues surfaced.
Smriti Irani commented and made criticisms when she inaugurated the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's state-level Women Labour Convention. While addressing the people, she stated that if he remains in Wayanand then the condition of Wayanand will became similar to Amethi. Stating such reason she asked people to ensure that he must not stay in Wayanand in power.
Meanwhile, she was recalling the time in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by a margin of almost 55,000 votes. Before Rahul Gandhi became the Amethi MP in 2004 and kept the seat in 2009 and 2014, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi both served as representatives for the district.
Rahul Gandhi ran for office in 2019 from Amethi and Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi became the Wayanad MP after falling short against Smriti Irani in the Amethi election. Rahul Gandhi was removed from the Lok Sabha in March following his conviction in the Modi last name case. In Wayanad, no byelection has been declared as of yet. Rahul Gandhi could regain his Lok Sabha seat if the conviction is overturned, but the court has not given him any relief in the matter.