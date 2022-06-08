Snana Purnima Pahandi of Puri Lord on June 14

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee met here on Tuesday to finalise the timings of the rituals from Rajendrabhishek to NiladriBije. As per the proposals made during the April 25 meeting, it was decided to allow public darshan of the Snana Purnima of the three deities and Hati Besha on June 14.

Informing about the decisions taken, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Vir Vikram Yadav said timings for all rituals from Rajendrabhishek to NiladriBije were finalised.

Stress will be on crowd management and facilitating smooth darshan for them, said Yadav. "All arrangements will be made as was done in previous years during the pre-Covid time."

LED TV screens will be set up at every junction of the town for the public convenience, he added. A decision on live telecast will also be announced soon.

On June 14, the Pahandi of the Lord will commence at 4 am and will be completed by 6 am. The 'Jala Bije' Niti will be performed between 9.30 and 11.30 am, while the deities will be decorated in elephant attire (Hati Besha) between 12.30 and 2.30 pm. The public can have darshan from 6 to 9.30 pm.

The Bahuda of deities from Snanabedi will begin at 10 pm and other rituals are slated to start at 10.30 pm, said a senior servitor.

Among other decisions, registration of society for setting up the gurukul was also discussed. Tight security arrangements, besides health kiosks, will be made considering the large crowd of devotees expected to throng the town from Snana Purnima till Niladri Bije. The temple administration is expecting a floating crowd of one crore during this period and around 10-15 lakh on the Rath Yatra day.

As the SnanaYatra will be held this year with public participation after a gap of two years, devotees will be allowed atop the bathing altar for three hours after Hati Besha, but they cannot touch the deities, he added. The sebayats will not be allowed to stand in front of the deities blocking darshan, said Ramakrishna Das Mohapatra of Daitapati Nijog.