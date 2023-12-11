Live
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
Just In
So beautiful, so elegant
Goyal flags off ‘looking like a wow’ sari walkathon
Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal is the latest entrant to the "just looking like a wow" trend.
The minister while flagging off a 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai on Sunday morning, which saw participation by several celebrities, said "I just want to say, this is a wow. So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow."
To highlight the beauty of the sari walkathon, Goyal used the 'Just like a wow' trend which has taken the internet by storm.
The celebrities who were part of the walkathon included Sonali Bendre, and Rupali Ganguly, among others. Terming the women who were participating in the walkathon as "wonderful, who make this country proud", Sonali Bendre said it was India's time. "Bharat ka time aa gaya hain. Yahi samay hain, yahi samay hain. (The time for India has come. This is the time, this is the time. Go for it)," Piyush motivated the women participants ahead of the flag-off. This "looking like a wow" trend is gaining traction by day in India. It reportedly started with a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically selling salwar suits on one of her social media accounts. In the video, Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes she is offering, making the video go viral.
Coming back to the walkathon, the event organised by the Ministry of Textiles aimed to promote the handloom sari culture in India by inviting the participation of women across the country to showcase their ways of wearing saris and thus present India as a country of "Unity in Diversity".
More than 5,000 women including leading professionals, Bollywood and television personalities, sports personalities, businesswomen, designers, influencers, housewives, women from the music industry and many more joined the event adorned in their distinctive traditional attire.
Previously, such a Sari Walkathon was organized in Surat.