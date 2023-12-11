Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal is the latest entrant to the "just looking like a wow" trend.

The minister while flagging off a 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai on Sunday morning, which saw participation by several celebrities, said "I just want to say, this is a wow. So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow."

To highlight the beauty of the sari walkathon, Goyal used the 'Just like a wow' trend which has taken the internet by storm.

The celebrities who were part of the walkathon included Sonali Bendre, and Rupali Ganguly, among others. Terming the women who were participating in the walkathon as "wonderful, who make this country proud", Sonali Bendre said it was India's time. "Bharat ka time aa gaya hain. Yahi samay hain, yahi samay hain. (The time for India has come. This is the time, this is the time. Go for it)," Piyush motivated the women participants ahead of the flag-off. This "looking like a wow" trend is gaining traction by day in India. It reportedly started with a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically selling salwar suits on one of her social media accounts. In the video, Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes she is offering, making the video go viral.

Coming back to the walkathon, the event organised by the Ministry of Textiles aimed to promote the handloom sari culture in India by inviting the participation of women across the country to showcase their ways of wearing saris and thus present India as a country of "Unity in Diversity".

More than 5,000 women including leading professionals, Bollywood and television personalities, sports personalities, businesswomen, designers, influencers, housewives, women from the music industry and many more joined the event adorned in their distinctive traditional attire.

Previously, such a Sari Walkathon was organized in Surat.