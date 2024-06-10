SOA figures again in QS World University Rankings

Bhubaneswar: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), the city-based Deemed to be University, has figured again among 46 Indian institutions of higher education which have found a place in the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2025, having been placed in the 1,201-1,400 bracket. The QS World University Rankings for 2025 were released recently.

SOA is one of the two institutions from Odisha to find a place in the list, the other being Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar.

The institutions have been ranked based on several parameters, including academic and employer reputations, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty and international students.

SOA has continued to be the top institution in Odisha imparting professional education, having been placed 15th in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.

The Deemed to be University has continuously figured among the top 25 universities in India since the NIRF rankings were introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2016.