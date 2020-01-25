Top
Soldier injured in gun battle in south Kashmir's Tral

Soldier injured in gun battle in south Kashmir
Highlights

One army jawan sustained injuries in the ongoing gun battle between security forces and militants on Saturday in the Tral area of south Kashmir, the...

Srinagar: One army jawan sustained injuries in the ongoing gun battle between security forces and militants on Saturday in the Tral area of south Kashmir, the police said.

Following specific information about the presence of militants in the area security forces launched a joint operation by the army and the police.

On Wednesday, a foreign militant belonging to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) was killed in an encounter at Khrew area of south Kashmir. A second militant was believed to have escaped from the encounter site.

The slain militant identified as Abu Saifullah alias Abu Qasim was active for more than a year and was an associate of Qari Yasir, a foreign terrorist belonging to the JeM.

Two security force personnel were killed in the encounter including a special police officer and an army soldier on January 21.

Top