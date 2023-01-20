  • Menu
Soldier shoots self in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Soldier shoots self in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara
For representational purpose

Srinagar: A soldier shot himself to death on Friday in J&K's Kupwara district.

Official sources said Lance Naik Shiv Kumar of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) shot himself inside the Army camp in the Handwara area of Kupwara district.

"He was taken to the hospital where doctors said he was brought dead.

"Police have initiated inquest proceedings under 174 CrPc", sources said.

Further details were awaited.

