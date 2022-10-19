Sonia Gandhi congratulates Kharge on winning Congress prez polls

New Delhi: Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge on winning the party presidential polls with a huge margin.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over two decades, was declared winner after he garnered 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who could secure only 1,072.

A total of 416 votes were declared invalid.

Outgoing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi met and congratulated newly elected Congress President Shri @kharge at his residence and extended her best wishes to him and his family. pic.twitter.com/nH9bhhnCdN — Congress (@INCIndia) October 19, 2022

Soon after the result was declared, Kharge's supporters broke into dance and burst crackers outside the AICC headquarters here.

He is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 23).