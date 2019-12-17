Sonia Gandhi meets President Ram Nath Kovind regarding CAA

New Delhi: Massive protests broke out in Seelampur, northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon even as the nation continued to sizzle over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Supreme Court heard petitions alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The Supreme Court had on Monday took serious note of rioting and said "violence must stop immediately regarding the protests. On Monday, several protests, some peaceful, erupted across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called these protests deeply distressing and appealed for peace.

Speaking about the Act, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "The situation in the Northeast which is now spreading throughout country, including the capital because of the Citizenship Amendment Act, is a very serious situation. We fear that it may spread even further. We're anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful demonstration. We've an example in Delhi where police entered the Jamia University's women hostel and dragged them out, it mercilessly beat students. I think you all have seen that Modi govt seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation." She met with the president today to discuss about the repercussions of the CAA.

Mirroring her thoughts, Keralite actor Mammooty said on Twitter:

"We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations. Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged," , actor said on social media.

Delhi's Saket Court sent all 6 accused in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia clashes on Sunday to 14-day judicial custody.