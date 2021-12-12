Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in Jaipur to attend 'Mahangai Hatao' rally

Jaipur: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday arrived here to attend the party's mega rally against price rise and inflation.

Accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received them at the airport.

The Congress is organising a 'national rally' at Vidhyanagar stadium where thousands have gathered to register their protest against the Centre over the issue.

Earlier, the party claimed that more than two lakh workers from across the country will be attending the rally. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken has been given the command of the stage activities.

This Congress rally, analysts say, has political implications at the national level, that Rahul Gandhi is being projected as the party's top leader through this rally. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reached Jaipur from Delhi by road, is also accompanying Rahul and Sonia Gandh.

On Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hosted dinner for party's senior leaders who reached Jaipur to attend the rally.

Senior leaders -- K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, Digvijaya Singh, Tariq Anwar, Anand Sharma, Rajeev Shukla, Oommen Chandy, V. Narayanasamy, D.K. Shivakumar, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Srinivas B. among others are attending the rally in Jaipur.