Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, join Priyanka on private visit to Wayanad

Wayanad turned into a hub of political activity on Friday as senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived on a private visit, joining Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been in her Lok Sabha constituency since last week.

Priyanka, the newly-elected Wayanad MP, has been extensively touring the constituency since her victory in the November 2024 bye-election, which she won with a massive majority.

She had contested the seat after her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in 2019 and 2024, chose to retain the Raebareli constituency and resigned from Wayanad.

The visit of the Gandhi family has a personal dimension as well.

For them, Wayanad’s Papanasini River holds deep spiritual and emotional significance as the ashes of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi were immersed in the sacred stream three decades ago.

The Gandhi family is expected to offer prayers there during their stay in Wayanad.

While Sonia Gandhi’s schedule remains private, Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with local Congress leaders.

Party insiders indicate that the family may also hold wide-ranging discussions with Kerala leaders, given the upcoming local body polls and the Assembly elections due in April–May next year.

The Wayanad Congress unit has been under strain in recent months following the suicides of two senior district leaders.

The family of one leader publicly alleged that the state leadership had driven him to take the extreme step, triggering unease within the party.

Against this backdrop, the presence of the Gandhi family is being viewed as both symbolic and strategic.

Security has been tightened across Wayanad, with the visit drawing significant public and political interest.

The Gandhi’s are expected to remain in the constituency until Monday.

The visit of Rahul Gandhi also shows that when he decided to vacate the Wayanad seat and after Priyanka won the seat, he had openly said that from now on Wayanad will have two MP’s.