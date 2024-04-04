Sonia Gandhi Sworn In As Rajya Sabha Member Representing Rajasthan For Congress

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the 14 individuals who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to them in the new Parliament house building.

Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House of Rajasthan, while Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha. Other notable members who took the Rajya Sabha oath included Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain, BJP leader R P N Singh, BJP member Samik Bhattacharya, and Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U), among others.

The terms of the members from Odisha and Rajasthan started from Thursday, while all others began their term on Wednesday. This marked Sonia Gandhi's first time becoming a Rajya Sabha member, with her oath being taken in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also present during Sonia Gandhi's oath-taking was her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and secretary general PC Mody. After the oath-taking ceremony, the new members took a group photograph with the Rajya Sabha Chairman.