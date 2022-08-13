  • Menu
Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid again

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation as per protocol.

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation as per protocol.

"Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," informed party's general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh in a tweet.

Earlier, she had tested positive for the virus in June.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also announced that she had tested positive for Covid infection, for the second time in three months.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 15,815 new Covid infections and 68 deaths in the past 24 hrs, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Saturday.


