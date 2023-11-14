Live
- Prime accused arrested in Delhi murder case
- Pre-poll seizure in Telangana mounts to Rs 571 crore
- Wockhardt posts Rs 73 crore net loss in July-September quarter
- Odisha cabinet approves 12 key proposals
- Delhi HC directs police to form SIT to locate boy missing since 2020
- Chirag Paswan questions Nitish Kumar over illegal sand mining
- I am too late getting into the ICC Hall of Fame, says Virender Sehwag on induction night
- ATP Finals: Gonzalez/Roger-Vasselin notch first win
- KTR moots New Hyderabad between ORR and RRR
- ‘Netanyahu must answers’: Hostages And Missing Families forum march commences
Just In
Sonia Gandhi will shift to Jaipur due to pollution level in Delhi
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going to spend some time in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, due to severe air pollution in Delhi
New Delhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going to spend some time in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, due to severe air pollution in Delhi. She was discharged from the hospital after two months. So, Congress members are now temporarily relocating to Jaipur until the air quality in Delhi improves. A top Congress official on Tuesday stated that this time doctors advised her to go to a warmer place until the air quality in the national capital improved. Notably, Sonia Gandhi has respiratory difficulties, and doctors have advised her to temporarily relocate to a location with better air quality.
This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has had to leave owing to Delhi's poor air quality. Earlier in the year 2020, her chest infection had worsened owing to excessive pollution and low air quality, and doctors urged her to leave Delhi. Later, Sonia Gandhi moved to Goa.
According to the private air quality monitoring, Delhi's air quality index was 375 on Tuesday, which is in the 'severe' category, while Jaipur's figure was 72, which is in the 'moderate' category. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is constantly addressing rallies in several electoral states. He will see his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Jaipur on Tuesday night before departing for Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. On Thursday, he will return to Jaipur and resume his scheduled rallies around the state.