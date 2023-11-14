Sonia Gandhi will shift to Jaipur due to pollution level in Delhi

New Delhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going to spend some time in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, due to severe air pollution in Delhi. She was discharged from the hospital after two months. So, Congress members are now temporarily relocating to Jaipur until the air quality in Delhi improves. A top Congress official on Tuesday stated that this time doctors advised her to go to a warmer place until the air quality in the national capital improved. Notably, Sonia Gandhi has respiratory difficulties, and doctors have advised her to temporarily relocate to a location with better air quality.

This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has had to leave owing to Delhi's poor air quality. Earlier in the year 2020, her chest infection had worsened owing to excessive pollution and low air quality, and doctors urged her to leave Delhi. Later, Sonia Gandhi moved to Goa.

According to the private air quality monitoring, Delhi's air quality index was 375 on Tuesday, which is in the 'severe' category, while Jaipur's figure was 72, which is in the 'moderate' category. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is constantly addressing rallies in several electoral states. He will see his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Jaipur on Tuesday night before departing for Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. On Thursday, he will return to Jaipur and resume his scheduled rallies around the state.