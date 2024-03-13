South India bodybuilding competition draws massive participation in Davanagere

Davangere: The city witnessed a spectacular display of strength and athleticism as the District Stadium played host to the South India Bodybuilding Competition on Monday. With participants hailing from every corner of the state, the event, spearheaded by renowned international athlete and bodybuilder Manju Mogaweera, showcased the prowess of hundreds of bodybuilders with imposing physiques.

Organized for the second time by Manju Mogaweera Friends, the competition garnered an overwhelming response, with contestants traveling from distant towns to showcase their skills on stage. To facilitate their participation, organizers provided accommodation and meals to all competitors, underscoring their commitment to promoting the sport.

Participants registered for the competition at varying levels, with a fee of Rs 200 at the district level, Rs 500 at the state level, and Rs 1,000 at the South India level. In recognition of their dedication and hard work, generous cash prizes were awarded, with Rs 1 lakh going to the winners at the South India level, Rs 25,000 to the first runner-up, Rs 25,000 to the second runner-up, and Rs 10,000 to the best runner.

A panel of expert judges evaluated the performances, marvelling at the bodybuilders’ impressive routines that included a range of poses such as double bicep, side chest, lats, triceps, single bicep, neck, and abdominal poses.

The crowd was treated to a captivating spectacle as the competitors showcased their sculpted bodies with finesse and precision. Reflecting on the success of the event, international bodybuilder Manju Mogaweera expressed satisfaction at organizing the South India Bodybuilding Competition for the first time. Drawing from his extensive experience as a national bodybuilder, he emphasized the importance of meeting the needs of contestants by arranging accommodations and meals. Contestants from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Puducherry, and Kerala enthusiastically participated, highlighting the event’s broad appeal and regional significance.