SP Moves Supreme Court Against Waqf Act, Claims It 'Discriminates Against Muslims'

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the newly amended Waqf Act, arguing that the law discriminates against Muslims and undermines their rights. The party contends that the provisions of the amended law place unjust restrictions on Muslim religious institutions and their properties.

In a petition filed with the apex court, SP leaders expressed concerns over the broad powers granted to government-appointed authorities, which they claim could lead to the mismanagement and undue control over Waqf properties, which are meant for religious and charitable purposes within the Muslim community. The party has asked the court to review and revoke parts of the law that they believe infringe on the rights of Muslims.

The Waqf Act, which governs the management of Waqf properties in India, was recently amended to address issues related to the transparency and accountability of Waqf boards. However, political parties, including the SP, have raised objections, claiming that the changes disproportionately affect the Muslim community.

SP leaders have stated that the amendment could lead to increased government interference in religious matters and that it restricts the autonomy of Muslim institutions. They also argue that the law fails to consider the community's socio-economic and cultural concerns.

As the case progresses in the Supreme Court, political and legal experts are closely watching the developments to assess the broader implications of the Waqf Act amendments on religious freedoms and minority rights in India.