SP releases another list of six candidates, includi

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has released another list of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Accordingly, the party has fielded Ziaur-Rehman Barq from Sambhal. Barq is the grandson of sitting MP Shafiqur-Rehman Barq, who recently passed away.

In Baghpat, Manoj Chaudhary will be the SP candidate, while in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the party has fielded Rahul Awana.

For the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, the SP has fielded Rajiv Rai, while Rajendra Bind will contest the Mirzapur seat.

Significantly, the SP has also declared its candidate for Pilibhit, naming Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar as the party nominee. This puts to rest all speculation of sitting BJP MP Varun Gandhi being the SP candidate from Pilibhit.

According to sources, Varun Gandhi will either be a BJP candidate or contest as an Independent.