Live
- Delhi court allows BRS MLC Kavitha to meet sons, mother, other family members in ED custody
- Over one lakh of complaints filed with West Bengal CEO since March 16
- IPL 2024: Will make for a brilliant story if Rishabh Pant can score runs, says S Sreesanth on keeper-batter’s comeback
- Maha hotelier hangs minor daughter, commits suicide at home
- T20I rankings: India's SKY remains on top
- RJD leader Bhai Virendra advises Pashupati Paras to fight his own battle
- MeitY-supported startups interact with potential investors
- SP releases another list of six candidates, includi
- PM Modi's Bhutan visit postponed due to weather conditions
- Helicopter unit inducted at Air Force Station Thanjavur: IAF
Just In
SP releases another list of six candidates, includi
The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has released another list of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has released another list of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Accordingly, the party has fielded Ziaur-Rehman Barq from Sambhal. Barq is the grandson of sitting MP Shafiqur-Rehman Barq, who recently passed away.
In Baghpat, Manoj Chaudhary will be the SP candidate, while in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the party has fielded Rahul Awana.
For the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, the SP has fielded Rajiv Rai, while Rajendra Bind will contest the Mirzapur seat.
Significantly, the SP has also declared its candidate for Pilibhit, naming Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar as the party nominee. This puts to rest all speculation of sitting BJP MP Varun Gandhi being the SP candidate from Pilibhit.
According to sources, Varun Gandhi will either be a BJP candidate or contest as an Independent.