Speaker plans heritage revamp of iconic legislative complex

New Delhi: Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has written to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, requesting collaboration and support for an initiative to transform the historic Delhi Assembly complex into a prominent heritage and cultural centre.

In the letter, Gupta proposed that the Assembly campus—originally constructed in 1912 and closely tied to India’s legislative and political evolution—be developed into a space that celebrates Delhi’s democratic legacy. He also requested a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism to discuss the project’s feasibility, scope, and cultural significance.

The Delhi Assembly building, which initially served as the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, holds substantial historical and architectural value. It has borne witness to key developments in India’s democratic journey and remains a landmark of institutional heritage.

Emphasizing its importance, Gupta urged the Ministry to support the preparation of a comprehensive project report to guide the transformation. The proposed initiative would focus on preserving the building’s architectural integrity while enhancing public access and engagement. It includes plans for the restoration of the Assembly’s original architectural features, the creation of a legislative museum with interactive exhibitions chronicling Delhi’s legislative history and India’s democratic development, and the enhancement of tourism infrastructure through improved visitor facilities, guided tours, informative signage, and audio-visual aids. The project also aims to engage the local community by involving artisans, performers, and cultural practitioners in curated events and programs to animate the space.