Special Air India Flight Evacuates 205 People From Dhaka To New Delhi Amid Political Unrest

An official reported that a special Air India flight brought 205 people, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. The chartered flight, which departed for the Bangladeshi capital late Tuesday, was operated with an A321 neo aircraft. The flight returned with 199 adults and six infants.



Despite infrastructure challenges at Dhaka airport, Air India managed to operate the flight, which left New Delhi without any passengers, on very short notice.

Starting Wednesday, Air India will begin its scheduled operations, with two daily flights from New Delhi to Dhaka. On Tuesday, Air India canceled its morning flight but proceeded with the evening flight to Dhaka.

Vistara and IndiGo will also continue their scheduled services to Dhaka. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly flights from Delhi to Dhaka. IndiGo usually operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Dhaka, as well as two daily flights from Kolkata. Both airlines canceled their Tuesday flights to Dhaka.

The neighboring country has fallen into uncertainty following street protests over job quotas, which led to Sheikh Hasina resigning as prime minister and fleeing.