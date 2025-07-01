Special arrangements made to facilitate Amarnath pilgrims

Jammu: Special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the participation of Amarnath pilgrims in Tawi ‘aarti’ which is starting here from July 1, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Devansh Yadav said on Monday.

The ‘Suryaputri’ Tawi aarti at the riverfront in the heart of the city is a significant step towards reviving Jammu’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions and connecting citizens with the revered water body.

“The much-awaited Suryaputri Tawi Aarti will commence from July 1 and will be held daily at 7 pm on the banks of the river,” the JMC commissioner, accompanied by Information and Public Relations Director Nitish Rajora, told reporters.

Yadav said the spiritual event, being organized collaboratively by JMC, Jammu Smart City Limited, Department of Tourism, Shri Raghunathji Corridor Development Council, and the Department of Information and Public Relations, aims to revive and showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu. He said the inaugural aarti on July 1 will be graced by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as the chief guest.

“Special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the participation of Amarnath pilgrims staying at base camp Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu. A dedicated bus service will be operational to transport the pilgrims to the aarti site, offering them a chance to connect with the spiritual essence and historical significance of the Tawi river,” Yadav said.

The Tawi riverfront witnessed the official commencement of the aarti on April 13 on the occasion of Baisakhi with great devotion and spiritual enthusiasm, offering prayers for peace and prosperity of society.

The 38-day annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start in Kashmir valley from the twin base camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal on July 3. The first batch of pilgrims will leave Jammu base camp for the valley on July 2.

Regarding ongoing yatra preparations, the commissioner said that JMC, in coordination with district administration, has mobilized teams to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, covering sanitation, water supply, public conveniences, and street lighting.

Additionally, a dedicated helpline is being launched in partnership with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations to assist pilgrims and the general public, he said. As part of the ‘Clean Jammu, Green Jammu’ campaign, pilgrims halting in Jammu will be encouraged to take part in plantation drives, contributing to environmental sustainability.

“We want every pilgrim to take back not just blessings, but also a green memory of Jammu,” he said.

Yadav also appealed to local citizens to actively participate in the Tawi aarti and make it a people-led cultural movement that elevates Jammu’s standing on the national spiritual tourism map.