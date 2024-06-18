Special NIA court defers hearing on Engineer Rashid's bail plea to June 22

  • Menu
Special NIA court defers hearing on Engineer Rashids bail plea to June 22
New Delhi/Srinagar : A special NIA court here on Tuesday deferred the hearing on J&K MP-elect Engineer Rashid’s interim bail application to June 22.

The incarcerated former J&K MLA, Engineer Rashid will continue to remain in Delhi’s Tihar Jail till June 22.

He recently defeated the former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference in the Kashmir Baramulla Lok Sabha election by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, Chander Jit Singh, after hearing exhaustive arguments from the counsel on both sides, decided to defer the next hearing to June 22.

The NIA counsel pleaded that if the accused is granted bail, it will open the way for others facing similar accusations.

The 56-year-old politician has been in jail on accusations of militant funding and money laundering under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for over five years now.

The forthcoming session of the Parliament starts on June 24 and will end on July 4. The Speaker’s ejection will be held on June 26.

